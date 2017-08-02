Committee discusses means to remove elected officials

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Proposed charter amendments that would provide for the potential removal of elected officials were the topics of discussion at last month’s meeting of the Charter Review Committee.

“(It has been asked) that we have a means of removing (county) commissioners, board members and school board, when those members stop coming,” said committee chairman Jim Falco. “Most people will resign when they become indisposed, but a number of instances on the school board have caused problems.”

Falco said he had researched procedures used in other counties at the combined request of County Mayor Carroll Carman, County Commission Chairman Mark Beeler and Director of Schools Clint Satterfield.

The request came about after school board member David Crabtree stopped attending meetings early in 2016 and questions arose as to whether he was still a resident of the district. Crabtree’s term expires next year.

The only procedure currently in Trousdale County’s charter to remove an elected official before the end of his/her term is by a recall election. Under state law, a recall petition must be signed by 15 percent of the registered voters in the county, making that a high burden to overcome.

“We have mechanisms in the charter to fill vacancies. We have no mechanism to remove from office for failure to perform,” Beeler said. “The only time you can remove them is at the next election cycle.”

The proposed amendments would allow for the removal of an official who failed to attend three meetings in a year, defined as being from Sept. 1 through Aug. 31. At the request of either the mayor or the commission chair, the full County Commission would vote on whether to remove said official from office and declare the spot vacant.

The Charter Review Committee plans to hold future meetings to further discuss the wording of potential amendments. The County Commission would have to approve placing any amendment on the August 2018 ballot, and any such vote would not take place until early next year.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.