Community Center can serve as shelter in need

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County Government wishes the public to be aware that shelter is available for the homeless population during the worst of winter temperatures.

The Community Center, located on Main Street, also serves as an emergency shelter when necessary. That requirement was part of the FEMA grant which helped pay for renovation of the former Co-op building.

Questions were raised on social media Tuesday evening as to whether the building should have been opened up for Hartsville’s homeless.

“We’re available if we get a call from someone who needs a place,” said County Mayor Carroll Carman. “We’ve done that once this winter already.”

Carman said that opening the building without a request was probably not realistic, citing questions as to whether anyone would be willing to take shelter in the Community Center, as well as the costs of having a county employee man the facility while in use.

Sheriff Ray Russell echoed similar concerns, while noting that he and his deputies routinely check on known locations where the homeless tend to congregate and offer shelter as needed. In the past, the Sheriff’s Department has housed people who needed shelter in the jail.

“We go around, I’ve gone around, and we offer them to come to the jail, feed them, even take care of their dogs,” Russell said. “Anything to get them in out of the cold; we’re going to make every effort we can.”

One person, described by Carman as a young man, reportedly froze to death in recent weeks. That individual’s name has not been released and there are said to be other circumstances that contributed to the death. However, further details were not available.

Anyone who needs shelter from cold temperatures can call the County Administration Building at 615-374-2461 or the sheriff’s department at 615-374-3994.

“If they call 911, or EMS, or the sheriff’s department, we will make sure they have a place that’s warm to stay,” Carman said. “But we’ve only had one person this winter take advantage of that.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.