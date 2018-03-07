Community Help Center plans St. Patrick’s Day dinner

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Community Help Center will hold a fundraiser dinner next week to assist its efforts both for its food bank and for Christmas For Kids.

A Saint Patrick’s Day Dinner will be held on Saturday, March 17 at 6 p.m. at the Hartsville Community Center. Tickets are $15 each and may be purchased either at the Help Center on Main Street during operating hours (Tuesday, Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m.) or by contacting Jim Falco at 615-374-0416 or jimfalco@live.com. Tickets will also be available at the door, but those planning to attend are asked to make reservations in advance so that an accurate meal count can be planned.

A traditional Irish dinner will be held at the event, including corned beef and cabbage.

All proceeds will benefit the Community Help Center’s food bank and Christmas For Kids. The Center distributes over 150 food boxes each month to those in need in Trousdale County, while Christmas For Kids served over 170 children in 2017.

For more information, contact Falco at 615-374-0416 or the Community Help Center at 615-374-2904. Information is also available at the Help Center’s Facebook page, titled Community Help Center of Trousdale County.

