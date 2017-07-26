By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Officials and volunteers at Hartsville’s new Community Pregnancy Center welcomed the community Saturday during an Open House to celebrate the center’s arrival.

Visitors were able to tour the pro-life, non-profit facility, located at 783 E. McMurry Blvd.

GALLERY: Community Pregnancy Center Open House

Peg Shonebarger, who serves as executive director, spoke on what the center offers to expectant mothers.

“They can (get) diapers, wipes, clothing and other items they need – all donated items,” she said. “Lots of people have opened their hearts and given lots of donations.”

Donated items can be purchased using so-called ‘Baby Bucks,’ which are earned by attending classes at the center.

The Community Pregnancy Center also offers counseling to pregnant women and hopes to offer classes in cooking and other life skills, as well as a support group for single parents.

“We have classes on infant care, the first trimester, how to eat for two, taking care of their and their baby’s health,” Shonebarger said. “That’s another way that we’re a support for them.

“Sometimes it’s just having someone in your corner, knowing that you’re not by yourself.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held outside the center, which has already served two clients since recently, Shonebarger said.

Making the center into a reality was a group vision that began two years ago with an informational dinner at Hartsville’s Grace Baptist Church.

“In the spring of 2015, (my wife) Juanita and I met with a group of pastors and a representative of a pregnancy center that had recently closed in Lafayette,” said Rev. Art Pinzur, who serves on the center’s Board of Directors. “We got our thinking and praying caps on and something marvelous happened.”

A number of local churches and community members organized and helped find a spot for the center in Hartsville.

“God gave us this facility in August, and this building has experienced a resurrection,” Pinzur said. “We have a twofold purpose: we cherish life, but at the same time we want to see that abundant life that Jesus talked about.

“That’s what we want to see in Hartsville, Trousdale County and as far as God will allow us to minister.”

The center is open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Thursdays from 2-8 p.m. For more information on the center or on volunteering, call 615-680-8026 or visit pregnancycenterhartsville.org.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.