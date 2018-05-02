By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Friends, family, veterans and classmates gathered Saturday morning at the Little League fields to pay honor to a fallen Hartsville hero.

A refurbished sign was unveiled to honor Marine Sgt. Ronnie Martin, a Hartsville native who was killed in the Vietnam War on April 30, 1968. The Little League fields were named in Martin’s memory shortly after his death 50 years ago, but the family worked to rework the sign bearing the name of their loved one.

Camille Martin, the daughter-in-law of Ronnie’s brother Edwin, helped spearhead the campaign.

“I made that phone call (to Mayor Carroll Carman), and he got to work,” she told a crowd of almost 50 people in attendance Saturday. “There were a whole slew of people who helped bring this together.

“Thank you to everyone who put this together.”

“Fifty years ago, Ronnie died in combat, and those of us who were alive then remember where we were when we were notified,” added Kenny Martin, a cousin of Ronnie’s. “I remember my grandfather saying, ‘When I saw the Marine come in Lipscomb’s clothing store, I knew what had happened.’ It still brings up emotions.”

Martin was a 1965 graduate of Trousdale County High School, where he played on the undefeated 1964 Yellow Jacket football team, and had enlisted in the Marine Corps after graduation.

Sgt. Martin, who enlisted under his real name of James Ronald Worley, received the Purple Heart, National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and Combat Action Ribbon, according to his page at virtualwall.org, an online listing of all the names on the Vietnam Wall. He was a member of Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 9th Marine Division and was 21 years old when he died in combat in the Battle of Dong Ha, located in then-South Vietnam.

An online account from Maj. Frank Beth describes the battle, saying in part, “Our mission was to recover the platoon from 1/9… What we did not know is that an NVA regiment was awaiting us. They had laid a trap knowing the Marines would rescue their own.”

According to Martin’s younger brother, Edwin, Ronnie was hit by a mortar shell during combat and was killed instantly.

“They didn’t have any reconnaissance about what was out there,” Edwin said. “They were ambushed by the Viet Cong.”

Remembering Ronnie

Edwin Martin spoke with The Vidette about his brother, his life, his death and the effect it had on the Martin family.

“Momma and Daddy and Wayne (oldest brother) are all gone,” said Edwin, who graduated from TCHS in 1970 and now lives in Indiana. “I’m the last one.”

Edwin said his brother was very protective of his siblings and other family, saying, “He kept me out of trouble a lot of times. He was tough.”

Edwin recalled his brother enjoyed hunting and fishing in the back areas of Trousdale County, and especially camping with friends.

Edwin said he was in school when the family was notified that Ronnie had been killed.

“A Marine major and another with him came to where my mother and daddy were working,” Edwin said. “They talked to him first and he went and got my momma. My uncle, William Martin, came to school and got me.

“My mother went to bed and didn’t get up until (his body) finally got home.”

Edwin said it was the week of Mother’s Day in 1968 when the family was notified of Ronnie’s death, which occurred on April 30. Ronnie had already arranged to send roses to his mother, which arrived after the notification of his death.

“The flowers came by UPS,” Edwin recalled. “That was a killer for her. Ronnie was probably her favorite; he was always loving toward her.”

Edwin still has a letter Ronnie sent home dated April 25, 1968 – five days before his death.

When Ronnie’s body did finally make it home to Hartsville, he was taken to Throp and Oakley Funeral Home. Because of Ronnie’s injury, the funeral was a closed-casket one.

Linda Putt, a fellow member of the TCHS Class of 1965, recalled that “nearly the whole town” came out to the funeral home to pay honor to Ronnie Martin.

Edwin recalled that his brother had been due to come home in about a month after arriving in Vietnam in June 1967, and had purchased a new car, described by Edwin as a Plymouth GTX, in anticipation of his return to the U.S.

Edwin said his brother had been offered a commission as second lieutenant in exchange for extending his time in Vietnam, but that Ronnie had declined.

“In one letter he sent, he told Momma, ‘Don’t let Edwin come over here,’ ” Edwin recalled. “He wanted to be a state trooper when he came home.”

According to Edwin, what is now the high school baseball field was named for his brother before the sign was moved to what is now the Little League field.

“It’s a great honor. My momma really appreciated it; she was proud of him,” Edwin said of the sign in his brother’s memory. “Ronnie would probably say it wasn’t necessary.”

