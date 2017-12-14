CoreCivic, Hartsville prison draw fire from lawmakers

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Lawmakers used a hearing this week on reauthorizing the Tennessee Department of Corrections to take aim at CoreCivic and the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center.

The hearing came on the heels of a scathing audit released last month that noted staffing problems and other violations of TDOC policy at the Hartsville prison, which opened in January 2016.

Lawmakers heard from one former guard at Trousdale Turner, who alleged prison officials neglected prisoners’ health.

Ashley Dixon, who worked at the prison for seven months before resigning, told the committee, “I witnessed two deaths during my time there of prisoners due to medical neglect. Both experiences changed me and both deaths will haunt me for the rest of my life.”

One death was reportedly a diabetic inmate who did not receive insulin shots, while the other allegedly committed suicide by swallowing dozens of blood pressure pills.

In both cases, Dixon claimed prison staff failed to respond until it was too late.

Dixon also claimed she was told to downplay language in reports describing physical encounters with inmates.

Allegations have plagued the facility since it opened, including reports of gang activity and prisoner abuse.

A lack of correctional officers has been a consistent problem at TTCC, one both the current warden and his predecessors have acknowledged. CoreCivic has moved guards from other facilities to Hartsville to fill needed slots and previously contracted with an outside company to provide staff. That practice has ended, according to previous reports.

TDOC Commissioner Tony Parker told lawmakers that CoreCivic had paid a $43,000 fine this summer for violations regarding prison counts, but said there were no plans to issue fines for staffing violations.

Parker also said more recent inspections of Trousdale Turner have shown improvement at the facility.

CoreCivic spokeswoman Amanda Gilchrist made the following statement to The Vidette:

“While we’ve shared publicly that we’ve faced challenges at Trousdale Turner, we’ve been working hard and taking action to address those challenges. Our most recent facility-wide audit by TDOC reflects those efforts, as our facility was found to be in compliance with 97 percent of the required standards. While we’ve made significant progress, we know we still have work to do.

“CoreCivic has worked to make improvements in a number of areas. On staffing, ensuring all critical posts are filled is a top priority, and we’ve taken steps like significantly raising wages – the starting hourly wage for a new corrections officer at Trousdale Turner is $16.50, the highest in the state – while also providing signing bonuses, relocation bonuses and incentives for experienced staff. Additionally, we’ve worked to improve our processes around shift rosters to make sure the information is properly maintained and easily accessible, as well providing clarity around the times critical posts are and aren’t needed to avoid any confusion. TDOC has added an additional contract monitor to Trousdale Turner to ensure we are properly meeting all of our obligations to our inmates.

“We’ve also worked to make Trousdale Turner a place where inmates can prepare to successfully return to our communities. For example, nearly 700 inmates are enrolled in reentry programming ranging from educational opportunities to group therapy. We provide vocational training in high-demand careers such as masonry and computer programming, which helps people secure jobs once they’re released, and offerings like cognitive behavioral intervention and substance abuse treatment help inmates learn important life skills.

“We take very seriously our responsibilities to the legislature and our partners at TDOC. We appreciate their strong oversight and remain committed to operating safe, secure facilities with high-quality reentry programming.”

One lawmaker, Rep. Jeremy Faison, R-Cosby, said he would draft legislation for next year’s session of the General Assembly addressing privately owned prisons in Tennessee.

TDOC officials also said they would levy further fines against CoreCivic if the company continues to fail to meet guidelines in its contract with the state. The company has a five-year, $276 million contract to run Trousdale Turner through 2021.

