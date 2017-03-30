CoreCivic welcomes Jones to Hartsville facility

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

CoreCivic (formerly CCA) is proud to welcome a new assistant warden to its Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Andrew Jones.

Assistant Warden Jones is a native of Georgia, and a dedicated and innovative professional with proficiency both as an educator and administrator.

His professional background includes 10 years with the Tennessee Department of Corrections, over 10 years of service with Bureau of Prisons, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the United States Marshalls Service, two years with the Vermont Department of Corrections, over a year spent with the California Department of Corrections, one year with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, and time spent with the Hawaii Department of Corrections and Jackson-Madison County Jail.

Jones is an experienced manager of bilingual male and female inmate/detainee populations. He enjoys contributing to a team effort to include cross audits of multiple CoreCivic locations as a subject matter expert. He is also fluent in major computer software, including CoreCivic-specific software such as J.D. Edwards, Kronos, OMS2, PMDS, LMS, IRD, and INFOR.

Over his career, Jones has demonstrated expertise in compliance of laws and has a proven ability to conduct both community and media relations outreach.

Jones currently serves as the Assistant Warden of Operational Services at the Hartsville facility. He also served in United States Army and maintained the rank of E-4 (Specialist).