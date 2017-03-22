County archives receive $2,600 grant

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Secretary of State Tre Hargett would like to announce grants have been awarded to the Trousdale County Archives in Trousdale County, as well as the Cumberland University Library and the Wilson County Archives in Wilson County.

The grants are distributed through the Tennessee State Library and Archives to fund local archive development. The Trousdale County Archives received a $2,600 archive development grant to purchase updated technology including a computer, scanner and software.

“We will use it to start scanning in old documents,” said county historian John Oliver. “If someone wants a copy of something, we’ll be able to get them one.”

The Trousdale County Archives are open on Wednesday afternoons from 1-3 p.m. or by appointment.

“These are more than investments in archival supplies. These grants protect our state’s precious history while ensuring access to historical information for more Tennesseans than ever before,” said Secretary Hargett. “I’m proud the Library and Archives plays such a vital role in ensuring limited state and federal dollars are used wisely in every corner of our state.”

“This grant is a wonderful opportunity for the Trousdale County Historical Society and the work of their president, John L. Oliver Jr.,” added Sen. Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin). “This will allow the well-deserving members and volunteers of the Society to continue their much appreciated hard work in salvaging and saving pieces of history for generations to come.”

In 2017, more than $95,000 in state funds is being awarded to develop and enhance 32 local archives.

The Library and Archives is also awarding more than $300,000 in technology grants to 114 public libraries across Tennessee, which are funded by Tennessee state government and a federal agency, the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

“These grant dollars will go a long way toward protecting the records stored in our archives as well as upgrading our technology and equipment,” said Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver (R-Lancaster). “I encourage people who want to learn more about our local history to visit the Trousdale County Archives and see the records that are available there.”

Contributing: Chris Gregory, Hartsville Vidette