County Commission eyes zoning changes, budget needs

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A number of zoning changes and budget amendments highlighted the agenda of Monday’s meeting of the Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission.

Commissioners approved on second reading a rezoning of the WTNK property on Marlene Street from R-1 to C-1. Station ownership had previously stated that a zoning change was needed to better position WTNK’s proerty value.

Three other zoning changes were approved on first reading:

Changing a lot on Puryears Bend Road from R-1 and C-2 to R-3, which will allow for multi-residential properties to be built;

Changing a 4-acre tract at 135 Doodles Nest Lane from A-1 to R-1; and

Re-zoning a lot on Melrose Drive from R-1 to R-3.

All three ordinances will come up for a public hearing and second reading at March’s Commission meeting.

Most of the budget amendments on Monday’s agenda were internal transfers, such as:

$3,000 for overtime in the county mayor’s office and $4,000 for overtime in the Sheriff’s Department;

Adding $10,000 to the Urban Services Fund from building permit fees for projects in the Urban Services District;

$7,250 added to the Solid Waste Fund from the sale of recyclables; and

Respective grants of $10,000 and $2,600 for Trey Park and the County Archives.

Some budget items drew on the county’s fund balance:

$15,000 for the county coroner/medical examiner;

$50,000 from Debt Service for interest payments on loans for energy-efficient work in the schools and for the upcoming criminal justice center; and

A $250,000 transfer into the county’s Capital Projects Fund, which was created in January by commissioners.

In his mayor’s report, County Mayor Carroll Carman updated the group on plans for the criminal justice center, which remain under review, and for the next sidewalk project, which will be on Andrews Ave. The mayor said he hoped to begin that project in April.

Carman also updated commissioners on estimates for needed repairs to the roof and gutters at the public library. He said estimates came in at just under $10,000 as opposed to the $20,000 he had mentioned previously.

Commissioners also approved resolutions for the county’s Road List, and resolutions showing support for the governor’s proposals for broadband and raising the gas tax.

The gas tax resolution showed division among the commissioners, passing by an 11-6 margin.

Those voting no included Johnny Kerr, Kendra Belcher, Bubba Gregory, Shane Burton and Gary Claridy. The vote was taken by show of hands and the sixth no vote could not be immediately identified. Commissioners Linda Johnson, Andy Jellison and Michael Satterfield were absent Monday.

One commissioner said he was not enthusiastic about the governor’s plan, but recognized the need.

“We have a lot of roads in Trousdale County that need work, and people see that,” said Commissioner Richard Johnson. “The money has to come from somewhere.”

Commissioners also acknowledged a certificate of compliance for Nick Patel to allow liquor sales at Bubba’s Market, and approved a five-year contract for BIS Systems for data processing services in the county clerk’s office.

The following notaries were also approved: Jackie Gregory, Rhonda Keisling, Antoinette Carter, Beth Crocco and Marshall E. White, Jr.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.