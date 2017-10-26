County Commission fills three vacant seats

By Jacob Smith, Lebanon Democrat

The Trousdale County Commission elected three interim commissioners and discussed an increase in the trash collection rate Monday night.

Elections were held to fill vacant spots in districts 3, 6 and 9. Five candidates total were up for the jobs, one in District 3 and two each in districts 6 and 9.

Gary Walsh was the lone candidate for District 3, and in his speech, he promised to use his experience as a veteran to best serve the city and county.

“My interest in here is to serve the county,” said Walsh. “I’m currently retired Navy, I moved up here to Tennessee, to Nashville in ’94, and got to Trousdale County in 2000 with my wife. One of my big interests is the veterans. I want to take care of the veterans here in the county, and I’m just here to again be involved in the community, be involved in what’s going on and make this county a better place for all.”

Walsh won the District 3 seat with no opposition.

The candidates for District 6 were Jace Green and Amber Russell. Green was called upon first to speak but wasn’t present at the meeting. In Russell’s speech, she talked about her eagerness to work with the current commissioners.

“I have been watching you guys for a while, and now I finally get the opportunity to work with you guys,” said Russell. “I have met opposition in the town before, and I met it, and I think I did quite well with it and opened the doors of an office that have been open for four years. Maybe you guys have seen lately that I am involved in a lot of stuff, because I don’t like being idle. I like being a part of things, I like seeing how they work and I would like to do that with you all.”

Russell won the 6th District seat.

In the 9th District, both candidates were present, Rachel Jones and David Thomas. Jones spoke first about her desire to give back to the community.

“I think you reach that point in your life where you want to give back, and I have reached that point in my life,” said Jones. “I want to give back to the community that I live in, that has done so much for me and my family. I want to give to my neighbors, my friends, my church and just my community. I heard recently about a man who passed away. They described him as a man who always went above and beyond, an ‘and then some’ person. I want to be your ‘and then some’ person.”

Thomas spoke next about the work he had done within the county and his eagerness to get things done, but ultimately, Jones won the 9th District seat.

After their inductions, the interim members were allowed to sit in on the rest of the commission meeting and vote on resolutions and ordinances.

One such ordinance that received a lot of attention concerned a trash collection rate increase. The proposed increase would be $3 more per month for county residents to have their trash picked up.

One concerned citizen pleaded with the commission to reconsider passing the ordinance.

“I’m here to discuss the rate hike, not because of the $3, but because this is the third rate hike in 9 years,” said the citizen. “I don’t believe it’s a fair rate hike.”

The citizen said in looking at the county budget, he felt the current rate was already more than enough to pay for the trash collection service.

Mayor Carroll Carman countered the point. He said the increase wouldn’t even fully repair the deficit the county had, rather it would just “put a Band-Aid on the situation.”

When it was put to a vote, the ordinance passed with 17 votes for it, two votes against it and one commissioner absent.