County Commission OKs capital projects fund

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission gave its approval to a $250,000 Capital Projects Fund during Monday night’s meeting.

The fund will be set up using monies from the county’s fund balance, which stood at around $3.2 million at the first of the year, according to numbers presented at the previous week’s Budget & Finance Committee meeting.

“We’ve talked about doing something like this for a long time; we’ve just never had the money to do it with,” said Commission Chairman Mark Beeler.

Commissioners also authorized the mayor’s office to apply for a 2017 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). The county has routinely applied for, and generally received, such grants over the past several years. Each CDBG thus far has gone toward water and sewer improvements in the county.

Two rezoning requests also met with approval: one, on second reading, to rezone 74 acres on Browning Branch Road from A-1 to R-1; and the other, on first reading, to rezone the WTNK station on Marlene Street from R-1 to C-1.

The WTNK rezoning will come up for a public hearing and second reading at February’s Commission meeting.

A request for $15,575 in funds to hire an executive assistant trainee in the county mayor’s office also met with approval Monday.

Four budget amendments for the school system also received approval:

$600 in increased revenue from state grants;

$9,700 in increased revenue from contributions and gifts;

An additional $2,500 in increased revenue from contributions and gifts; and

$1,342,896 in a loan for energy-efficient improvements at the three county schools.

Director of Schools Clint Satterfield told the Commission work was well under way, with lights nearing completion and work beginning on water improvements.

In his mayor’s report, County Mayor Carroll Carman estimated that plans for a new criminal justice center could be ready to bid out in 3-4 weeks. $1.75 million in funding to convert the remainder of the old Co-op building into the CJC was already been approved by the Commission last year.

Carman also said he would likely ask commissioners in February for funds to do needed repair work on both the public library and the UT Extension office.

A number of board appointments also came before commissioners Monday. All received approval:

Tara Watson-Post and Leah Verville for three-year terms on the Library Board;

Bobby Joe Lewis to both a four-year term on the Beer Board and a two-year term on the Highway Commission;

Stephen Chambers and Teresa Carman to four-years terms on the Industrial Development Board;

Kathy Atwood to a four-year term as the county’s Health Officer;

Freida Cornwell, William Beasley and Jerry Ford to two-year terms on the UT Agricultural Committee;

Mark Harper (filling unexpired term till January 2020) and Peggy Taylor (four-year term) to the Board of Zoning Appeals; and

Tracy Belcher, Holly Haskins and Linda Carman as notaries.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.