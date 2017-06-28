County Commission reverses course, keeps property tax discount

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

In a somewhat surprising move, members of the Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission voted Monday night to keep in place a discount for early payment of property taxes.

During a series of budget hearings over the past month, the mayor’s office and commissioners had built a county budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year that including removing the discount.

When the motion to rescind the discount came up for discussion, the debate quickly began.

“I’ve had several people contact me on this,” said commissioner Jerry Ford. “It affects 48 percent of the county that pays property tax.”

Commissioner Richard Johnson added that “7 or 8” people had contacted him in opposition to removing the discount.

“I think it does a disservice to take it away and then talk of bringing it back again,” said commissioner John Oliver. “It makes us look wishy-washy.”

Keeping the discount in place created a shortfall in projected revenues in the budget proposal, estimated at between $60,000 and $75,000.

After Monday’s meeting, County Mayor Carroll Carman said commissioners “had heeded the voice of the people” and that he would respect the Commission’s decision.

“I don’t know exactly how to handle that,” Carman said. “I’m not sure how to say we got first reading on the budget tonight.”

The Vidette contacted the state comptroller’s office for clarification on how the change in budget might have affected the vote. The response received stated that state law allows for changes to the budget between readings, so the initial vote was valid.

Commissioners later voted to approve the budget on first reading by an 11-3 vote. Commissioners Shane Burton, Gary Claridy and Steve Whitaker voted no. Those absent Monday were Don Coker, Bubba Gregory, Johnny Kerr, Andy Jellison, James McDonald and Michael Satterfield.

The general tax levy was set at $2.93, the same as last year, by a 10-4 vote. Burton and Whitaker voted no, and were joined by Wayne Brown and Kendra Belcher.

The tax levy for the Urban Services District, proposed at $1.08, could not be voted on as two of the three Urban Services Council members were absent (Gregory and Kerr).

The budget came back before the County Commission on Tuesday evening for second and third readings. It passed on second reading by a 9-5 vote and on third reading by an 11-3 vote.

Other measures passed by commissioners Monday included:

Appointments of Rod Bowen, Margie Foster and Kirk Sutherland to four-year terms on the Planning Commission;

Appointment of Dr. Alexander Badru as county medical examiner for a two-year term;

Requiring members of the Board of Equalization to complete annual education classes;

Appropriating $7,500 for Mid-Cumberland Action and $15,000 for the Chamber of Commerce;

Setting a minimum wage of $10 for all full-time county employees;

On second reading, a rezoning of 1.44 acres on Honey Prong Road from A-1 to R-1;

A number of end-of-year budget amendments, all of which were internal transfers; and

Appointments of Theresa Taylor and Betty Lou Taylor as notaries.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.