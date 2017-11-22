County Commission to weigh proposed charter amendments

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Proposed charter amendments providing a mechanism for removal of county commissioners who fail to attend meetings will be on the agenda for next week’s meeting of the County Commission.

The Commission will vote on first reading on four proposed amendments. If eventually passed, the proposal would permit a vote by the Commission to remove members who fail to attend four or more regularly scheduled meetings in a calendar year.

The amendments must be passed on three consecutive readings, in November, January and February (the Commission typically does not meet in December). From there, they would be placed on the August 2018 ballot for approval by Trousdale County voters.

“The Charter Review Committee was asked to come up with language that would deal with commissioners and/or appointed boards who fail to attend meetings or fail to fulfill their obligations,” said Commission Chairman Mark Beeler.

Both the Commission and School Board have had members fail to show up consistently over the past couple of years. Those members have since resigned and been replaced.

Committee meetings and work sessions will not count in a potential removal situation.

Commissioners will also vote on four budget amendments that if passed would pay off some of the county’s long-term debt.

At the request of the Local Government Services Committee, County Mayor Carroll Carman identified two debts that could be paid off using existing fund balances and suggested doubling payments on two others.

The two debt payoffs, totaling $98,000, would finish off loans for an ambulance and a roll-off truck in the Solid Waste Department. The other two proposals, totaling $89,000, would double payments in the 2017-18 fiscal year toward a trash truck in Solid Waste and toward the county’s Administration Building on Broadway.

“I hope we can pay off more than this eventually,” said commissioner Jerry Ford, who chairs the Local Government Services Committee.

Other items on Monday’s agenda include:

Public hearings and second readings on two proposed rezonings: at Melrose and Highway 25 from C-2 to R-3; and at Hilltop and Rogers Street from R-1 to R-3;

A request for $6,100 to move a custodian at the county offices from part-time to full-time; and

$7,000 for added funds for the Rescue Squad, whose members are paid for each call they show up to.

Commissioner Amber Russell questioned the necessity of the added Rescue Squad funding, saying, “From my understanding, there’s a lot of people going out to calls they don’t need to, which is causing our costs to go up.”

Carman and Beeler said that was a question for EMA Director Matt Batey and that Russell’s questions would be addressed.

The County Commission meets Monday at 7 p.m. in the upstairs courtroom of the courthouse. Meetings are open to the public.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.