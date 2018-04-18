County commissioners weigh plan to increase pay

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Raising pay for county commissioners and members of local boards was a topic of discussion at a pair of recent committee meetings.

Last Tuesday, the Local Government Services Committee took up a proposal by committee chairman Jerry Ford to increase commissioners’ pay, beginning in September.

The proposal, if ultimately approved, would increase the amount of money commissioners receive monthly as follows: from $50 to $100 for the Commission’s monthly meeting, from $20 to $75 for attending the monthly work session and from $20 to $40 for each committee meeting attended.

Commissioners would not automatically be paid, but would have to submit timesheets stating which meetings they had attended.

“If you don’t come, you don’t get paid,” Ford said.

“(The work session) is where we do a lot of stuff,” added commissioner Gary Walsh. “That’s where the meat of the agenda is done.”

By comparison, Smith County pays commissioners $25 per committee meeting and $100 for each meeting of its full Commission, which occurs every other month. Wilson County pays a flat $400 per month and Sumner County pays $500 each month. The Vidette attempted to contact Macon County government for its figures but had not received a response at press time.

According to the mayor’s office, raising commissioners’ pay would cost an additional $68,335 once Social Security and other fixed costs were included. That number assumes full attendance at each meeting and an average of 26 committee meetings per year.

The committee voted unanimously via raised hands to approve the plan and send it to the Budget & Finance Committee, which will take up the issue at its May meeting.

The proposal also still must be approved by the full County Commission.

In addition to commissioners’ pay, the proposal also would set pay rates for members of the Beer Board, the Library Board, the Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals. Those members would receive $30 per meeting.

Currently, Beer Board members get $10 per meeting while the other boards are unpaid.

Ford estimated the costs of paying members of those four respective boards at approximately $5,360 per year, based on the average number of times they meet.

The proposal would also tie any future raises to the county mayor’s salary by percentage. Mayors’ salaries are set by the state each year, but under the proposal, if the mayor received a 3 percent raise, commissioners would automatically see a 3 percent increase as well.

“We have several meetings in any given month,” added County Mayor Carroll Carman. “It should do away with abuse, with people who don’t come to any committee meetings and got the same amount as someone who came to five meetings. I don’t have a problem with this.”

