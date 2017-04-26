County officials applaud approval of IMPROVE Act

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Officials in Trousdale County praised the Tennessee legislature for its passage of the IMPROVE Act last Wednesday.

Gov. Bill Haslam’s signature piece of legislation will raise Tennessee’s gas tax for the first time since 1989, with the added funding designed to tackle a $10.5 billion backlog of road and bridge projects across the state.

Under the bill, the gas tax will increase by 4 cents as of July 1, with 1-cent increases in both 2018 and 2019. The tax on diesel will increase by 10 cents over the same three-year period

“I’m plenty excited on that,” said Superintendent of Roads Bill Scruggs. “That will be almost a third of what my annual budget is. That’ll be good.”

According to Scruggs’ estimates, the increase will bring just over $264,000 to Trousdale County’s Highway Department the first year, and over $443,000 once the increase is fully implemented.

Scruggs said he planned to use most of the influx of new funds for paving and striping. Currently, paving one mile of road in Trousdale County costs between $65,000 and $70,000, according to Scruggs, once materials and labor are included.

“It’ll be a big game-changer for us; we can get a lot of roads caught up by doing that,” Scruggs said.

While noting long-term equipment needs within the Highway Department, Scruggs added, “Equipment is nice to have, but it doesn’t benefit people as much as paving.”

County Mayor Carroll Carman echoed Scruggs’ appraisal of the benefits for Trousdale County.

“As mayor, this does a tremendous blessing to Trousdale County,” Carman said. “The IMPROVE Act was handled in such a gracious way by our governor, who made sure the tax cuts would be beyond the tax increase.”

The County Commission designated $108,000 in the county’s 2016-17 budget to the Highway Department, marking the first time Trousdale County had given tax money to roads.

Asked if that funding would remain in the 2017-18 budget, Carman declined to comment, except to say that the Highway Commission would discuss the matter in the near future.

Trousdale County has two projects in the list of over 900 projects the IMPROVE Act is designed to address. One is an expansion of Highway 141 from the Cedar Bluff intersection to Highway 10, at an estimated cost of $23.2 million. The other project is safety improvements along Highway 10 from Hartsville to Lafayette, at an estimated cost of $2 million.

TDOT officials, when contacted by The Vidette, said there was a 13-14 year program to have all IMPROVE Act projects completed, under contract or under construction. Timelines on specific projects were not available.

The bill also includes a 1-cent reduction in the sales tax on food to offset the gas increase. There is also a $113 million cut in corporate taxes paid by manufacturers and a 1 percent cut in tax on earnings from stocks and bonds.

During Wednesday’s debate on the House floor, Rep. Barry Doss, R-Leoma, estimated the average family of four would save $2.18 per month once the gas tax and sales tax are adjusted.

The House passed the IMPROVE Act by a 60-37 vote, with Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver, who had sought other options since the gas tax proposal was submitted, among the no votes. A proposal she backed to substitute tax revenue from auto sales in place of a gas tax increase was voted down by the full House.

Weaver did not respond to requests by The Vidette for comment.

The Senate quickly followed the House’s lead, passing the bill on a 25-6 vote. One amendment made in the Senate required the House to vote again on the plan. That vote came Monday evening when the House approved the amended version by a 67-21 vote.

Gov. Haslam released the following statement after the Senate’s vote: “The IMPROVE Act is the largest tax cut in Tennessee history, makes us more competitive as we’re recruiting manufacturing jobs and keeps our transportation network safe, reliable and debt-free for the next generation of Tennesseans. While there remains action to be taken on this legislation, I want to thank both chambers for their votes today on the IMPROVE Act, particularly Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris (R-Collierville) and Reps. Barry Doss (R-Leoma) and Bill Dunn (R-Knoxville) for their work carrying the legislation.”

Haslam toured the state earlier this year promoting his plan, including stops in Wilson County, Gallatin and Carthage.

