Coy Dickey seeking election to County Commission

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Coy R. Dickey Jr. is announcing his intention to run for election to the County Commission representing Trousdale County’s Fifth District.

Dickey, a retired veteran and retired postal worker, has lived in Trousdale County since 2012. He is originally from Lawrenceburg and also has a farming background.

“I finished high school in Frankfurt, Germany, and retired from the military after 23 years,” Dickey said. “I retired from the post office after 34 years on top of that.

“I moved to Trousdale County in 2014 and have worked for the Board of Education. I enjoy my life here.”

Dickey said the desire to create better jobs in Trousdale County was a strong motivation behind his decision to run for office.

“We need to support local government and our mayor. We need to create jobs and support the people of Trousdale County through jobs and education,” Dickey said.

The county election will be held Thursday, Aug. 2.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.