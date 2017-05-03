Cut bad hay now for better crop later

By Jason Evitts, UT Extension Agent

The UT Extension office has received lots of questions lately, with folks asking, “What is going on with my hay this year!”

Some producers have said, “I won’t make half a crop.” That sentiment tends to be commonplace across the state and the Mid-South this year.

Our erratic weather patterns this spring has caused the fescue to set seed early. Under stress, grass makes seed instead of leaves.

In a recent article for Drovers magazine, University of Missouri Extension forage agronomist, Craig Roberts said the problem with the fescue seeding out early is two-fold. Not only is there no undergrowth of leaves, but the seed heads and stems contain the highest level of endophyte. This endophyte is toxic to cattle and cause issues such as decreased weight gain, appetite loss, lower milk production and increased heat stress.

So the question for most farmers is, “What do I do with this lower quality, first cutting?”

The best option, according to University of Missouri Extension specialists, is to harvest the hay or mow the seed heads so that, provided adequate moisture, a higher-quality second cutting can be harvested. Even in pastures, the seed heads should be mowed for improved livestock gains.

Harvesting hay as soon as the weather permits will also give most producers the best option for a quality second cutting, and the toxic endophyte in the hay declines in storage.

If producers seek a second cutting of hay, follow UT Extension fertility recommendations and apply the appropriate fertilizer immediately following the first cutting for the best yields and quality for the rest of the year.

If you have any questions, remember that the University of Tennessee Extension Office is open to all, regardless of race, color, age, national origin, sex, disability, veteran status or religion.

Good luck and I hope that good weather prevails!