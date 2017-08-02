Diane Black announces run for governor

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The field for the Republican nomination for governor grew Wednesday with an announcement from U.S. Rep. Diane Black.

Black, who has represented Tennessee’s Sixth District (which includes Trousdale County) since 2011, released a video on Facebook detailing her intention to seek the governor’s office in 2018.

Black’s video touted her conservative credentials.

“Most people in politics say the right things but they never fight for the right things,” Black said in her video.

Black currently chairs the House Budget Committee and formerly served as a state lawmaker.

She joins State Sen. Mae Beavers, State Rep. Beth Harwell, along with businessmen Bill Lee and Randy Boyd as announced candidates for the Republican nomination. Former Nashville mayor Karl Dean is the only announced Democrat running thus far.

