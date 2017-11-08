Dr. Badru opens new Broadway medical plaza

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville’s newest medical facility opened for business over the weekend with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new St. Mary’s Medical Plaza/Zion Wellness & Medical Clinic.

Dr. Alexander Badru has moved his Hartsville office from its former site on McMurry Blvd. to a renovated office on Broadway. The new location formerly served as Dr. Floyd Reed’s office before his retirement.

The Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Saturday and the Badrus opened the facility to the public for tours, free blood pressure checks and blood sugar checks.

“Our patients will be able to stay in this community, at our local hospital,” Badru said. “They won’t have to go out of town to get care.”

Since announcing the plans to renovate the Broadway location in early 2016, Dr. Badru and his wife, Demetrice, have worked hard to bring their dream to fruition.

“The old building has been gutted and we totally rebuilt it from floor to ceiling,” Dr. Badru said. “My wife picked out everything from colors to floors and tables and chairs! She’s done a great job on this project.”

Zion Wellness will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. for its patients’ needs. Badru, who also operates an office in Lebanon, said he plans to be at the Hartsville site four days a week. Kalie Faulkner, a nurse practitioner, will also be on site in Hartsville full time. Badru has closed his Carthage office.

“We consolidated this office and Carthage,” he said. “Most of our patients in Carthage said it was no problem for them coming to Hartsville.”

Dr. Badru is working in conjunction with officials at Trousdale Medical Center to bring specialists to his office on a regular basis as well.

“Dr. Badru has been an amazing partner to the hospital,” said Mike Herman, who serves as the hospital’s chief executive officer. “We are working together to grow medical care in this community.

“Our goal is to have the specialists’ clinic up and running in December. We are actively pursuing cardiology, general surgery, obstetrics/gynecology and orthopedics to allow our community to seek care here vs. traveling to outside cities.”

Badru and Herman said they hope to be able to provide patient rehabilitation services as well, but that process is still in the works because of regulatory concerns.

Badru is board certified in internal medicine and also in treating those fighting various addictions, such as alcohol and drugs. Those services will also be available at the Hartsville office.

“A lot of people in our community have to go to places for dependency treatment that take cash, but not insurance,” he said. “We work with insurance to provide necessary treatment and counseling programs that we work in conjunction with.”

Dr. Badru said the St. Mary’s name came from his family background in Nigeria.

“St. Mary’s is a name that always been in my family,” he said. “My mother was known as ‘Mama St. Mary’ and she had a hospital in Nigeria when I was very young. She retired and started a church called St. Mary’s.”

Zion Wellness can be contacted at 615-374-4700 and is located at 213 Broadway.

“This is my hometown. The people in Trousdale County deserve the very best services and care without having to drive 25-50 miles,” added Demetrice Badru.

