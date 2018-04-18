Dreamland Animal Sanctuary plans open house Sunday

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Dreamland Animal Sanctuary plans to hold an open house at its facility this weekend.

Members of the public are invited to tour the facility on Sunday, April 22 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at its location, 1240 Kelley Lane (off Cedar Bluff Road).

“I want Dreamland to be known,” said facility owner Donna McGregor. “We take in animals from all over, including East Tennessee, not just in Hartsville.”

Dreamland has been run by McGregor since its founding in 2012. However, her history with rescue animals goes back to her childhood days.

According to the facility’s Facebook page, Dreamland’s mission is “to provide a safe haven for unwanted mama dogs and their babies, and abandoned or stray puppies in Trousdale/Smith and surrounding counties. Our mission is to help reduce the overpopulation of homeless pets by spaying and neutering all animals we have available.”

Dreamland also fosters animals until they can be adopted out. The non-profit agency only charges adoption fees and potential pet owners must be approved before Dreamland will adopt an animal out.

Currently the facility houses dogs, cats, pigs, horses, goats, peacocks, chickens and a lamb, according to McGregor.

Among the events planned are: a silent auction, bouncy obstacle course & carousel for kids, old gray mare rides, door prizes, live music, a bake sale, face painting and more.

A number of vendors have also committed to attending the open house.

Among the items in the silent auction are gift baskets, a stay in Gatlinburg, gift cards and more.

“Each basket has some kind of gift certificate in it,” McGregor said. “We have very good support from our sponsors.”

Participants are asked to bring something from Dreamland’s wish list, which includes: paper towels, Clorox wipes, bleach, garbage bags (33- or 13-gallon), Purina One chicken & rice puppy food and liquid laundry detergent.

For more information on the open house, call 615-374-2315 or visit Dreamland Animal Rescue & Sanctuary’s Facebook page.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.