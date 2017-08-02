Events old, new highlight Trousdale County Fair

By Jacob Smith, Lebanon Democrat

The 2017 Trousdale County Fair and 62nd annual event will be held from Thursday, Aug. 3 through Saturday, Aug. 5 at Trousdale County High School.

New events to the fair this year include a homemade ice cream contest and cash giveaways to celebrate Hartsville’s 200th birthday.

The cash giveaways will total $1,000 and will be held at various times throughout the fair. Announcements will be made over the public-address system and loud-speaker. Winners will have 10 minutes to claim their prize at the Chamber of Commerce booth, located at the front entrance of the school.

Anyone wishing to participate in the homemade ice cream contest must submit their entries by 1 p.m. Saturday, August 5, at the Ag Pavilion.

The Rode West band will kick off the Fair on Thursday with a dance from 6-9 p.m. in the Eleanor Ford Theatre.

Some events from last year are also returning, including a LEGO contest.

Exhibits will be accepted from 1-5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3 at the high school’s Ag Pavilion. Exhibits may also be entered on Friday, Aug. 4 from 9 a.m.-noon.

Children’s exhibits will include categories such as field crops, garden crops and home cookery. Adult categories include canning, gardening and arts and crafts.

Entry rules

The Fair welcomes entries from all ages, with a junior category for ages 4-third grade, youth exhibits for grades 4-12 and adult entries. Youth exhibitors must be a member of 4-H or Future Farmers of America, and adult exhibitors must be a resident of Trousdale County or a member of a Trousdale County agricultural organization.

A complete list of categories and rules for each entry can be found online atTrousdaleCountyFair.com. Fair catalogs are available to the public at the UT Extension Office on Broadway.

Friday afternoon will feature the LEGO contest, with a cornhole tournament and Family Feud event planned for Friday night.

­­­­­All money raised from Family Feud is donated to charities chosen by the competing teams. The entry fee is $20 per team. Teams can register at the door or in advance by emailing Seth Thurman at seth.thurman@gmail.com.

The LEGO contest on Friday in open to children ages 5-13 with three different age brackets: ages 5-7 (contest at 1 p.m.), ages 8-10 (contest at 2 p.m.) and ages 11-13 (contest at 3 p.m.). Each bracket will be open to the first 10 participants who sign up.

Friday night will also feature an open cattle show at 6 p.m. at the Ag paviolion.

Saturday will begin with a pancake breakfast held by the Lions Club from 7-10 a.m. in the school cafeteria.

Children’s activities will include inflatables, face painting, the Kiddie Tractor Pull and much more. These activities will be held on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. except for the tractor pull which will be held at 9 a.m.

The chicken show and sale, and sheep show will also be held Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

The festivities will end with the Children/Youth Beauty Pageant at noon in the Eleanor Ford Theater. Children from birth through fifth grade can enter the pageant.

­Admission to the Fair is free, although some individual events such as Family Feud and the Beauty Pageant will have admission costs. Children will also need to purchase tickets for games and rides.

For more information, visit TrousdaleCountyFair.com or check out the Trousdale County Fair’s page on Facebook.