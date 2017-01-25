Expect some changes when filing taxes

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

As tax season gets under way, those who file for the Earned Income Tax Credit are reminded of needed documentation in order to avoid potential trouble with the IRS.

According to the IRS website (irs.gov), filers who claim the EITC must prove their child or children lived with them for more than six months, and must also prove relation to the child.

The IRS lists school records, medical records, adoption documents or court records as acceptable proof.

Trousdale County Schools will provide documentation upon request via the Board of Education office (103 Lock Six Rd., 615-374-2193). Parents are asked to call ahead before coming to the BOE office in order to avoid longer wait times.

“People will need to get paperwork showing the semesters kids were in school and the address they’re filing from,” said local tax preparer Regina White. “If they don’t do this and go ahead and file, they can lose the (EITC) for 10 years.”

This year, taxpayers have until Tuesday, April 18, to file their 2016 returns and pay any taxes due. The customary April 15 deadline falls on Saturday this year, which would normally give taxpayers until at least the following Monday. But Emancipation Day, a D.C. holiday, is observed on Monday, April 17, giving taxpayers nationwide an additional day. By law, D.C. holidays impact tax deadlines for everyone in the same way federal holidays do.

Additionally, a law change this year requires the IRS to hold refunds on tax returns claiming the EITC or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) until at least Feb. 15.

The IRS website also states that even though the IRS will begin releasing EITC and ACTC refunds on Feb. 15, many early filers will still not have actual access to their refunds until at least the week of Feb. 27.

