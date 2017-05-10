Family Fun Day planned for Saturday

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County Health Council will put on a #1 For Life Family Fun Day on Saturday in Hartsville City Park.

The free event will begin at 10 a.m. with a Bicycle Rodeo for kids (who need to bring own bikes and helmets).

Activities will begin at 11 a.m. and include a Frisbee toss, football toss, sack race, hula hoops, dancercize, three-legged race, jump ropes, balloon toss and egg race.

A rock climbing wall will also be on hand and a kiddie train.

From noon-2 p.m., there will be a celebrity dunking booth ($1 kids/$3 adults). There will be a hula hoop contest at 2 p.m. and a triathlon obstacle course at 2:15 p.m.

There will be door prizes handed out every 30 minutes and the first 100 participants will receive a gift bag including a T-shirt.

A free lunch with hot dogs and other snacks will also be available for those in attendance.

The Health Council wishes to thank the sponsors who have helped make this event possible.

“We’ve had generous sponsors,” said Health Council chair Brenda Harper. “It will be fun for the whole family!”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.