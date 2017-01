By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s Mary Grace Gregory was presented with the Distinguished Service Award during the Tennessee Farm Bureau’s annual meeting in December.

The award in the Bureau’s highest honor and recognizes those who have shown leadership, as well as dedication to both their community and to the Farm Bureau.

Gregory is pictured with Tennessee Farm Bureau state board member Mike Scudder, who represents District IV, of which Trousdale County is a part.