Fix Trousdale helps keep unwanted pet numbers down

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

February is National Spay Neuter Awareness Month and Fix Trousdale is working to spread the word (and lessen the spread of unwanted animals).

Fix Trousdale is a 501(c)3 nonprofit group formed in April 2017 by a group of volunteers. The group works with Sumner Spay/Neuter Assistance and has a program that once a month allows pet owners to drop off their dogs and cats, have them taken to be spayed or neutered, and then brought back.

“A lot of time and money has gone into Trousdale County to try and proactively address pet overpopulation through prevention,” said Lisa Steva, who helps coordinate the program. “We have had some amazing success.”

Grant funds help administer the program, which has been in place since 2015 and has allowed 1,000 animals in Trousdale County to be fixed.

According to Steva, the program allowed 345 animals to be fixed in 2017. In addition, animals can receive shots for rabies and Parvo/distemper and dewormer treatments as part of the program.

Pet owners are asked for a $10 donation, but that is waived if the pet owner cannot afford it, Steva said, while adding that many owners routinely give extra donations.

Fix Trousdale even accepts what Steva called “neighborhood” or “community” cats, ones that people feed but no one claims.

“The animals that go through our program benefit in so many ways, as do their owners. The biggest advantage is curbing unwanted litters! This has resulted in far fewer strays,” Steva said.

The health of animals who have been spayed or neutered also shows improvement after the surgery. Parasite loads can cause poor overall health and condition. Unaltered animals tend to roam with much higher frequency and can be lost or injured in their wanderings. The risk of certain cancers and uterine infections are also much higher in unaltered animals.

“Previous to this assistance being available, a stray would show up, a person would have pity and feed it but couldn’t afford to fix the animal. A few months later their kindness is rewarded with an unwanted litter, and another, and another,” Steva said.

“These large-scale efforts are rewarding but each animal matters. Every pet we take will never reproduce, not even one unwanted baby or litter! They will be healthier and better behaved. Our community will have fewer strays. We are very excited with each small step.”

For more information on the program, call 615-571-0472 or visit the group’s Facebook page at facebook.com/spayneuternow/.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.