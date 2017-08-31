Flash flood watch issued for Trousdale County

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a flash flood watch from Thursday at 7 a.m. until Friday at 7 p.m. for Trousdale County.

Heavy rainfall from the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey will increase the potential for flooding. Forecasters said low-lying and flood prone locations in both urban and rural areas will be most impacted by heavy rainfall.

In addition to Trousdale, the watch was issued for Cheatham, Clay, Davdson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Macon, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Wilson and Williamson counties.

According to the National Weather Service, Harvey has set a preliminary record, surpassing 50 inches of rainfall. This is the greatest amount of measured single-storm rainfall on record for the continental U.S.

A statement from NWS reads, “Much of the severe risk during the forecast period will be tied to Harvey as it migrates from northern Louisiana into Middle Tennessee throughout the forecast period. Although an overall weakening trend is expected as the system undergoes extratropical transition, there are some indications in the models that a surface low may deepen slightly during the latter half of the period across northern Miss. and western Tenn.”

It is possible that tornadoes may develop as the center of the low pressure from Harvey moves across the Midstate Thursday afternoon.

Travel over the holiday weekend may be affected, but the storm is expected to weaken considerably by Saturday as it continues to move northeast. Rainfall is expected across the Southeast region through Saturday.