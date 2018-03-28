Football stadium renovation could come with hefty price tag

Members of the Budget & Finance Committee met last week with Director of Schools Clint Satterfield and representatives of the School Board to discuss a pair of proposed building projects.
As previously reported in The Vidette, the School Board retained the services of an architect and structural engineer to come up with plans for renovating the football stadium with the goal of making it handicap accessible and reworking the seating to make it safer for those in the stands.
“If you sit in those bleachers, you know they’re a liability,” Satterfield said. “It’s like walking a seesaw.”
Additionally, the board wants to finish renovation work on the elementary school, primarily in the grade 4-5 wing. Such work would include painting, exit doors, windows and storage space.
“In general, the structure (of the stadium) looks sound,” said John Chaney, an architect with COPE Architecture. “The aluminum seating does not meet current codes standards if it were built today.”
The understructure’s steel and concrete was said to be in solid shape but needs sandblasting and repainting to prevent rust from forming, according to the engineer’s analysis.
Budget & Finance Chairman Mark Beeler asked for unofficial estimates of what both projects would cost. Chaney estimated the stadium at between $1.45 million and $1.75 million, and the elementary school work at $850,000.
Both projects would have to go to bid, and it was noted that bids could come in at below those numbers.
“What we’re looking at is making the stadium handicap accessible,” Satterfield said. “Once you start work, you can’t make one part (Americans with Disabilities Act)-compliant. It’s got to be all of it.”
Satterfield said renovating the stadium would slightly lower the number of seats on the home side, as more aisles and handrails would cut into the existing number. He also mentioned possibly reducing the size of the visitors’ seating by as much as 50 percent in order to cut costs on the project.
Beeler noted that in the past, county government and the school system have often partnered on building projects.
“I remind the Board of Education they’ve got a pretty good fund balance they’re sitting on. We need to be partners on this,” Beeler said.
According to the Trustee’s office, the school system’s fund balance as of last week was at approximately $5.8 million. School officials told The Vidette that a significant portion of that money is restricted for certain uses, such as teacher salaries and technology, and cannot be used elsewhere. The school system does have roughly $1.7 million in a capital outlay projects fund and another $1.2 million in uncommitted funds, leaving around $2.9 million that could be used toward building projects.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.