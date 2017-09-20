Garbage pickup fees could see increase next year

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

A proposal to raise garbage fees by $3 per month will come up for a first vote during Monday’s meeting of the Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission.

Both the Solid Waste Committee and Budget & Finance Committee gave their approvals to the plan in recent meetings.

Under the proposal, residential fees would go from $16 per month to $19 beginning on January 1, 2018. Business customers would pay from $21.50 to $32; depending on how often trash pickup occurs at their location.

The increase, the first in several years, is designed to address a deficit that will reach roughly $110,000 in the 2017-18 budget year.

The added fees are expected to raise from $30,000-$35,000 annually. Completely eliminating the deficit would require raising the monthly charge to $26.50, but neither commissioners nor the county mayor were willing to endorse such a move.

“That would be a move of major consequence,” said County Mayor Carroll Carman. “The $19 seems reasonable to me.”

Not all commissioners sounded in favor of the proposal during discussions, however.

“We’re putting another tax on the people in the Urban Services District,” said Wayne Brown. “The people in this county cannot continue doing that.”

If approved, the measure would require second and third readings during October’s Commission meeting.

Other measures up for votes Monday will include:

Funding $15,000 for the county’s next sidewalk project, on Andrews Ave. from White Oak down to Main Street.

Carman said the project was not ready for bid yet, but estimated a total cost of around $45,000 based on the previous work on the other end of Andrews. He said the Highway Department had pledged to return $20,000 and also eyed utilizing $10,000 already budgeted for sidewalks, with the intention of completing the project by winter.

Choosing a replacement for the School Board. The Commission declared the seat held by David Crabtree vacant at its August meeting.

Declaring vacancies for Commission seats in the Sixth and Ninth Districts, as Andy Jellison and Michael Satterfield each resigned earlier this month. The vacancies must be advertised publically and are expected to be filled in October.

Several budget amendments, most of which are internal transfers to address certain needs.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.