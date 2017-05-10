Good clean fun had at Mud Volleyball Tournament

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Saturday’s annual Glenda Fisher Mud Volleyball Tournament had plenty of mud and plenty of fun.

Held on Saturday at the high school, the tournament served as a fundraiser to provide scholarships to Trousdale County High School seniors.

“We had eight teams this year, up from last year,” said event organizer Valerie Towns. “If not for all the rain we’ve had this week, I think we would have had more.”

The tournament, named in memory of the former bookkeeper at TCHS, has raised around $40,000 over the years for scholarships.

Towns expressed her gratitude for those who came out to play, as well as to the Volunteer Fire Department for watering down the volleyball fields to ensure plenty of mud.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374- 3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.