Haley’s Hearts 5K raises estimated $21,500

Supporters braved the cold Saturday morning in Hartsville City Park for the seventh annual Haley’s Hearts Forever 5K.

The event is one of two fundraisers for Haley’s Hearts Foundation, which provides assistance to families with children suffering from congenital heart defects (CHDs). Ryan and Tina Chasse started the foundation in memory of their daughter Haley, who died in 2010 at age 5 from complications from a CHD.

According to the Chasses, Saturday’s race had over 150 pre-registered participants and raised approximately $21,500.

The foundation wishes to thank all those who registered, donated or otherwise participated in Saturday’s event. All the money raised goes to help families of children with CHDs and also to fund research at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

