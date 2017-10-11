Haley’s Hearts Forever 5K to be run Oct. 28

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Haley’s Hearts Foundation will hold its seventh annual Haley’s Hearts Forever 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Pre-registration for the fundraising event is under way and ends on Friday. The pre-registration cost is $30 for adults and $20 for youth, according to the event’s Facebook page. Entrants will receive a T-shirt and bandana.

Race day registration will begin at 7 a.m., with the race scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Registration on race day will be $35.

The Forever 5K is returning to its traditional morning start after changing to an afternoon run last year.

“It went OK last year,” said Ryan Chasse, who founded Haley’s Hearts along with his wife Tina. “We didn’t get the numbers we wanted, but it was still a great turnout.”

Haley’s Hearts was set up in memory of their daughter Haley, who passed away in 2010 at age 5 from complications of a congenital heart defect, Ebstein’s Anomaly.

The foundation assists families who have incurred significant expenses because of illness of death from congenital heart defects, and also raises awareness of CHDs.

Over the years, Haley’s Hearts has helped families with medical expenses and donated to the Pediatric Heart Institute at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. According to the Chasses, the foundation provided an estimated $36,000 in support for families and donations to research last year alone. Since its creation, the foundation has donated $78,000 to PHI at Children’s Hospital and $105,000 in assistance to families.

Last year’s Forever 5K raised approximately $22,500. This year’s event is hoped to do even more and will again be a color edition, with chalk sprayed as runners cross the finish line. A non-color lane will also be available for those who don’t want to be hit with the chalk dust. A family friendly 1-mile run is also available for those who don’t want to run a full 5K race.

“We get great support from the community,” Chasse said.

To sign up, visit haleyshearts.org, email haleysheartsfoundation@gmail.com or call 615-374-1326.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.