Haley’s Hearts holds Winter Carnival

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

It was a banner weekend for Haley’s Hearts Foundation, which saw a good turnout for its seventh annual Chili Supper and Winter Carnival at Trousdale County High School.

The event is one of two annual fundraisers for Haley’s Hearts, which was founded by her parents in memory of Haley Chasse. Haley passed away in 2010 at the age of 5 after battling a congenital heart defect throughout her life.

“We had a good turnout and everyone looked like they were having a great time,” said Haley’s mother, Tina Chasse. “I heard several people say the chili was awesome. A ‘Thank You’ goes out to Donna Satterfield for making the chili!”

Included with the admission was an all-you-can-eat chili supper. The carnival provided a fun atmosphere for all ages, including a cake walk, vendors, games and inflatables.

A silent auction was also held to raise funds for Haley’s Hearts.

The foundation seeks to raise awareness of CHD and provides assistance to families dealing with children who have been diagnosed with a CHD.

“The total raised count so far is around $15,900. We still have some money coming in!” said Tina Chasse. “We would like to say thank you for the donations, our volunteers, the community and our supporters. We could not do any of it without you!”

For more information on Haley’s Hearts, call Tina Chasse at 615-374-1326 or go online to haleyshearts.org.

