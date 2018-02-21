Haley’s Hearts Foundation plans annual Winter Carnival

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Haley’s Hearts Foundation is preparing to hold its eighth annual Chili Cook-off and Winter Carnival.

The fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24, beginning at 4 p.m. at the Trousdale County High School auditorium. Tickets are $5 in advance or $7 at the door.

Attendees can eat all the chili they can handle, along with tea or lemonade. There will also be carnival games, a silent auction, vendor booths and sweets to eat! Children can also meet and greet Disney princesses and other movie/TV characters.

All proceeds from the carnival go to assist individuals or families that have incurred significant expenses because of illness or death related to a congenital heart defect (CHD). The foundation also works to raise awareness of CHD, as well as sponsoring the Forever 5K each year.

Haley’s Hearts was founded by Ryan and Tina Chasse in memory of their daughter Haley, who passed away in 2010 at age 5 from complications caused by a CHD.

A new event this year will be the addition of a cornhole tournament beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday. Teams can sign up in advance for $30 or for $50 the day of the event. The winner will get their choice of a custom set of boards made by Boykin’s Custom Cornhole or a $200 VISA gift card.

For more information on the carnival or on Haley’s Hearts Foundation, call 615-374-1326 or go online to haleyshearts.org.

