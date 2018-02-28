Haley’s Hearts raises over $14K at Winter Carnival

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Haley’s Hearts Foundation held its eighth annual Chili Supper and Winter Carnival at Trousdale County High School last Saturday.

Attendees were treated to all the chili they could eat, carnival games, vendors and in a new twist this year, appearances and photo opportunities with Disney princesses and other costumed characters such as Mickey & Minnie Mouse, Darth Vader, the Hulk and characters from Monsters, Inc.

The Winter Carnival is one of two annual fundraisers for Haley’s Hearts, which was founded by her parents, Ryan and Tina, in memory of Haley Chasse. Haley passed away in 2010 at the age of 5 after battling a congenital heart defect throughout her life.

“It was a night to remember! It will be hard to top this event. I feel like people will still be talking about it weeks from now! The parking lot was full – the school was full. My Facebook news feed was full of pictures from Saturday night’s event and people saying how awesome it was,” said Tina Chasse. “We are thankful and blessed to have amazing people who helped make this event awesome. A huge Thank You to TCHS for allowing us to use the school, our volunteers, vendors and everyone who attended!”

A silent auction was also held to raise funds for Haley’s Hearts and included season tickets to TCHS and JSMS athletics, a hockey stick signed by a member of the Nashville Predators and much more.

The foundation seeks to raise awareness of CHD and provides assistance to families dealing with children who have been diagnosed with a CHD.

“Our total so far is $14,400,” the Chasses said in an email to The Vidette. “We expect that number to grow in the days ahead as we collect money from the silent auction!”

For more information on Haley’s Hearts, call 615-374-1326 or go online to haleyshearts.org.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.