By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

When Andy Jellison created a roughly 3-minute Facebook video for his heating/air conditioning repair business, he almost certainly had no idea how big it would become.

Since posting a video two months ago on a simple way to cut down on dust in one’s home, that video has reached viral status, with over 1.2 million views and over 22,000 shares as of Tuesday morning.

Even more amazing, this was the first such video Jellison has posted online for his business.

Jellison, the owner/operator of Simple HVAC, said he was “astounded and mesmerized” by the reaction to a simple video with a simple tip for homeowners: using painters’ tape to help make a better seal for air filters.

“It’s getting anywhere between 60,000 and 80,000 views a day,” Jellison said. “But what’s more amazing is the fact that it’s the lack of negative comments – less than 100.”

Jellison’s son-in-law, Chris Carman, filmed the video, which shows Jellison talking though how reducing dust in the air is better for homeowners’ health and even makes dusting easier.

“It was one take, no edits or nothing,” Jellison said, “and in a little over five weeks it goes viral.”

Jellison said views have come from as far away as Oregon, Florida and Maine. He said he believes consumers are looking for home improvement tips on a level the average homeowner can understand.

While adding that he never expected the results one simple tip has gotten him, he said the exposure it has created for his business has been terrific.

“Everybody says today’s marketing is all about Facebook and social media,” he said. “I looked at the big boys: Lee, Hiller, Derryberry, Roscoe Brown. Their average video gets about 200 to 300 views and these are ones professionally done.

“The industry has failed as a whole about educating consumers, talking to them where they understand what’s going on.”

He added that plans for the next video are already under way.

“My lawyer has said ‘We have to do one of these videos a week!’ ” Jellison joked.

