Hartsville pool ready for May 20 opening

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Trousdale County’s swimming pool is ready to open on May 20, Public Works officials said during last month’s meeting of the Parks & Recreation Committee.

“Everything’s up to speed; we’ve got almost everything renovated,” said Public Works Director Cliff Sallee. “Everything looks good.”

Among the work that has been done at the facility is insulating the concession area and adding an air conditioner, painting the shower stalls and replacing the shower heads.

Lifeguards and other positions have been filled, Sallee told committee members.

Prices will remain the same on admission and concessions this year as well.

The pool will also offer a $10 discount on family passes on the opening day, something that has been done the last two years and has proved popular with the public.

“We’ve done well with it the last two years; they’ve sold really well,” Sallee said.

The pool’s final day will be July 22, the weekend before school starts.

The pool will also be open to the public during Hartsville’s Fourth of July celebration.

Salle said work had also begun on the new skate park, with 35 truckloads of gravel having been delivered to the site as of the April 20 meeting. It is still estimated that the skate park should be ready by July.

Committee members also discussed preliminary ideas for another Fall Festival in October. The second annual event was scheduled for Oct. 7 in Hartsville City Park.

