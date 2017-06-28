Hartsville has two reasons to celebrate July 4

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Hartsville is planning a bigger than usual July 4 festival this year, as there is more than one birthday to celebrate.

Not only will it be America’s 241st birthday, but it will also be the bicentennial year for the city of Hartsville, which was recognized by the state legislature in 1817.

“Our actual town incorporation date is Nov. 3, but what fun is it to have a party in November?” said Chamber of Commerce Director Natalie Knudsen, who is helping to organize the festivities. “So we’re celebrating it on the Fourth of July!

“We think it’s a pretty big deal to be 200 years old, so we are working to celebrate along with the parade and the Band Boosters.”

The Fourth of July parade will begin on Tuesday at 4 p.m., starting down McMurry Blvd. and turning onto Broadway.

“A big thank you to everyone participating in this year’s Independence Parade,” said Amber Russell, who organizes the July 4 parade. “It’s always great to see a day full of patriotism for our great nation! It’s always an honor to direct the parade and I hope you enjoy it.”

Russell also offered some parade tips:

Please make sure all children are loaded on vehicles prior to departure;

Please do not allow anyone to leave vehicles/floats once the parade has started;

Drivers be mindful and watch for children down parade route;

Candy is permitted to be thrown;

Lights are permitted;

Sirens may be used;

Please rise as the color guard displaying our flag passes at beginning of parade.

After the parade, the fun will shift to Hartsville City Park for music, food, games and much more.

As part of the bicentennial celebration, the Chamber and Band Boosters have worked to expand options for those in attendance.

“We have more events and more food vendors, more shopping vendors,” Knudsen said. “There will be something for everyone!”

The music will be highlighted by an appearance by the Dustin Spears Band. A country music group based out of Westmoreland, Spears has played in Nashville and also at Keller’s Bar on multiple occasions. His band is among the competitors in Nashville’s ‘Next Big Twang’ contest, with the winner to open for Daryle Singletary and Darryl Worley at an August concert.

“The Dustin Spears Band will perform at 7 p.m. on the big stage,” said Steve Paxton, who directs the Band Boosters. “The Band Boosters have done music in the park for years as a thank-you to the community. This is a way we can pay back.”

The Community Band, made up of Trousdale County High School band members and band alumni, will close out the music at 8:30 p.m. with a repertoire of patriotic music.

Paxton said there were still spots available for musical groups, as well as booths in the park. For more information, reach him at 615-374-2712.

“We’ll be glad to have anyone who wants to participate,” Paxton said.

There will be a number of kids’ games, including a water balloon toss, egg & spoon race, three-legged race and more. There will also be face painting, a dunk tank, a cake walk at 6 p.m., a watermelon eating contest at 6 p.m., a tobacco spitting contest at 7 p.m. and a Little Red Wagon contest at 6:30 p.m. for both kids and adults.

“We’ll have competitions all afternoon,” Knudsen said.

There will also be a quilt show, a historical display by county historian John Oliver to celebrate Hartsville’s 200 years, and limited edition show prints will also be available for purchase.

Additionally, the swimming pool will remain open to the public until 9 p.m., allowing folks an opportunity to get a respite from the summer heat.

The day will be capped the by annual fireworks display, which will begin around 9 p.m.

“We’re trying to involve a lot of groups: the Masonic Lodge, VFW, EMS, Fire Department, Rotary…,” Knudsen said. “It’s a small-town Fourth of July. That’s what we’re going for.”

“If you’re in town, we encourage you to come out,” Paxton added. “It’s available to all our community so they can come and interact, rub shoulders and celebrate the Fourth of July.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.