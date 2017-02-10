Gov. Haslam addresses gas tax plan at Carthage stop

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam spoke at a town hall meeting in Carthage on Friday afternoon to discuss his proposed IMPROVE Act, which is designed to address the state’s growing infrastructure needs by way of an increase in the gas tax.

Around 150 people turned out at the Smith County Agricultural Center to hear the governor

Currently, Tennessee taxes gasoline sales at 21.4 cents per gallon – a rate which remains unchanged since 1989. Haslam’s proposal would increase that by 7 cents for gasoline and 12 cents for diesel. The plan, which is designed to bring in $278 million annually for transportation projects, also adds $5 to the average vehicle registration fee.

“We have a fundamental problem in Tennessee. We fund roads and bridges the same way we did back in 1988,” Haslam said. “The 21 cents that you pay now… is today equal to 11 cents. It means the state is left with half as much per gallon to build roads that cost twice as much as they used to.”

The IMPROVE Act also calls for a half-cent reduction in sales tax on food and adds an open container law, which would eliminate a penalty that keeps Tennessee from receiving some federal funds.

While taking questions from the audience, Haslam was asked about whether a tax increase was necessary, given that Tennessee had a surplus of nearly $1 billion in last year’s budget.

“In Tennessee, we pay the lowest taxes in the country, as a percentage of income,” the governor said. “Where I come from, a surplus is a good thing.

“But three years ago, we got to the end of budget time and we were short. We don’t always have a surplus, and funding a long-term need out of a short-term surplus is not a great idea.”

Under the IMPROVE Act, a total of 962 projects throughout the state would start within the next eight years, including two Trousdale County road projects.

Those are a 4.2-mile expansion of Highway 141 from the Cedar Bluff intersection to Highway 10, at a listed cost of $23.2 million. The other project is safety improvements on Highway 10 from Lafayette to Hartsville, a 10.76-mile stretch at a cost of $2 million.

RELATED LINK: Video of Gov. Haslam’s visit (courtesy of Smith County Insider)

The IMPROVE Act would also add additional revenue to each county’s road budget. According to estimates provided by the state, Trousdale County would see an extra $488,890.89 annually in its road budget.

Asked about making the gas tax a percentage of cost rather than a fixed amount, Haslam said the idea could lead to huge costs on drivers as the price of gasoline went up.

“What’s not fair about that is gasoline prices,” the governor said. “All of a sudden the state would start collecting a lot more money from you when the price went up. I’m just afraid you would see times we were charging you too much.”

Haslam also said the proposed law including language precluding the General Assembly from raiding the increased road funds for other purposes. In the last two years, Haslam said the state has repaid $275 million in previously borrowed monies from the transportation fund.

Another questioner asked whether the increase in diesel rates would be passed on to consumers and offset the reduction in sales tax on food.

“The transportation cost of goods is 3 percent. Our increase will be 1.1 percent of that. If you buy $100 worth of food, your costs go up 4 cents,” the governor responded.

Haslam said he believes now is the best time to act on addressing Tennessee’s transportation needs.

“As governor, I’ve got 23 months left,” he said. “I would love to walk out the door and say, ‘While I was governor, we cut $500 million in taxes, had the lowest debt possible, increased funding for public education and planned to have community college free for every Tennessean.’

“But I can’t do my job responsibly and say the state will be fine in five years with the path we’re on. I can’t ignore that.”

Haslam said he is open to hearing other ideas from the General Assembly, but said he did not envision calling a special session if the legislature does not act.

“There are other options besides raising taxes,” he said. “That’s taking general fund money, that’s paid for by Tennesseans, and using it for roads which are used by everyone. It seems basically unfair to me.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.