Help recognize Trousdale County’s volunteer work

(EDITOR’S NOTE: Vidette editor Chris Gregory serves on the Trousdale County committee).

Trousdale County will accept nominations for the 2017 Governor’s Volunteer Star Awards, and there’s an easy way to nominate a worthy local volunteer.

The annual award recognizes “outstanding volunteers from each of Tennessee’s 95 counties,” according to the Volunteer Tennessee website.

“This is the first year Trousdale County has participated in the Volunteer Star program,” said Trousdale County committee member Chris Gregory. “It is an honor to be able to recognize the dedication and hard work people in this community put into making our world a better place.”

Nominations for youth and adults may be made by contacting The Hartsville Vidette by phone at 615-374-3556, in person at the office at 206 River Street, or by email at cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Nomination forms will be available at The Vidette office and may be returned there or to the county mayor’s office at 328 Broadway.

Nominations for Trousdale County honorees will be accepted through Dec. 15. At that time, a committee will go through the nominees and select one youth and one adult to send on to the state level.

“The deadline to get them in to the state is Dec. 30,” Gregory said.

Participating counties, including Trousdale, will name one outstanding youth and one outstanding adult. Those named a 2017 Governor’s Volunteer Star will gather in Franklin in February to be honored and celebrate volunteerism in Tennessee.

More information about the Governor’s Volunteer Star program is available online at tn.gov/finance/article/vt-gvsa.