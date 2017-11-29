Historic mansion highlights 2017 FCE Tour of Homes

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Get in the holiday spirit by enjoying the 2017 FCE Christmas Tour of Homes, scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7!

This tour highlights beautiful homes in Trousdale County, which are uniquely decorated for the holiday season. The featured homes for this year’s tour are those of John and Marta Parker, Dr. Michael and Heather Towns and Faith Young at Dixona, also known as the Tilman Dixon House.

The craftsman-style house of Dr. and Mrs. Towns, located on Highway 10, was built in 2016 on the family farm surrounded by the beautiful hills of Trousdale County. The house was built by the skilled hands of Cornwell Construction Company. The five-bedroom home has a beautiful exterior consisting of hardy board and custom rock work.

The home of John and Marta Parker was built in 1960 and has been newly remodeled. This 2,496 square-foot house sits on River Street in the heart of Trousdale County in Hartsville.

Located in Dixon Springs, Dixona is one of the oldest homes in Middle Tennessee and has been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1973. The house was built in 1878-88 by Revolutionary War soldier Tilman Dixon and is one of the oldest homes in Middle Tennessee.

The original house was an eight-room log building, which still forms the core of the structure. An expansion in the 1800s added a pair of Italianate brick wings and Greek Revival-style porches with columns. The house now covers more than 4,500 square feet.

Dixona is also noted for having hosted Louis Philippe, who would later become King of France, during his visit to the United States in 1797. He reported in his journal, “had at Major Dixon’s, the luxury of coffee, and two beds for four.”

For only $15 you can enjoy tasty refreshments at the Trousdale County Community Center, located across the street from the courthouse, before joining the bus ride. Advance tickets are $12. Tickets may be purchased at local banks, from FCE members or at the door on the night of the tour.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, the event will begin at the Community Center at 5 p.m., and buses will load promptly at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join us for the 2017 FCE Tour of Homes, but the tour will not be handicapped accessible at homes.

This event is sponsored by the Family & Community Education (FCE) Clubs of Trousdale County. We hope to see you on the 2017 FCE Christmas Tour of Homes!