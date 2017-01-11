Historical Society welcomes TV expert Ken Beck

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Ken Beck, a former columnist for The Tennessean, will be the speaker at this Saturday’s meeting of the Trousdale County Historical Society.

Beck wrote on a variety of subjects, but may be best remembered for his weekly question-and-answer column on TV and movie entertainment.

In his over four decades of working for the paper, Ken got to meet many celebrities and became particularly good friends with the cast of the old “Andy Griffith Show.” That in turn led him to co-write a cookbook based on the series.

The success of his “Aunt Bee’s Mayberry Cookbook” led him to co-author several more books, including “The All American Cowboy Cookbook,” “The Granny’s Beverly Hills Cookbook,” “Mary Ann’s Gilligan’s Island Cookbook,” and “Mayberry Memories, the Andy Griffith Show Photo Album.”

Since his retirement from the paper, Ken, who lives in Lebanon, has become a freelance writer. As such he interviews and visits people and places in Middle Tennessee and writes about them for local magazines and newspapers.

Ken will speak on his experiences at The Tennessean and his adventures with the many celebrities he has met.

The Historical Society meets at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month at the county’s new archives building, located behind the county office building on Broadway, across from Sonic. All meetings are open to the public.