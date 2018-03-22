Holder’s Warehouse loses tobacco contract; future uncertain

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Tobacco growing has been the backbone of the agricultural economy in Trousdale County for decades, but that may have to change for a number of local farmers.

Holder’s Tobacco Warehouse recently was notified that its contracts with Alliance One International would not be renewed in 2018. Alliance One is an independent merchant that provides tobacco to cigarette manufacturers. The company no longer plans to purchase tobacco grown in the United States.

“It’s a pretty devastating thing for four or five counties – Sumner, Trousdale, Macon, Smith, Clay,” said warehouse owner Stanley Holder. “You’re going to take somewhere between $13 million and $15 million out of the economy in lost revenues.”

Holder added efforts at finding contracts with other companies had thus far been to no avail, saying, “There’s nobody. You can’t get a contract anywhere else right now.”

Holder’s own personal farm is also feeling the pinch, as he said this year he had seeded only three of 16 greenhouses on his property.

“It just puts everybody out of business,” Holder said. “We won’t be receiving tobacco, for sure.”

The tobacco warehouse processes roughly 5,000 acres worth of tobacco in a normal year, according to Holder.

Holder’s warehouse is not the only receiving station in the area affected, as he said one in Morehead, Ky., had closed and others were cutting back.

Asked about the possibility of moving into other crops, Holder said, “We may do some other things here, but it will not be a tobacco receiving station.”

Holder said the warehouse has 8 to 10 year-round employees and as many as 25 employees during receiving season, from November through early March.

“Several factors are influencing these changes. Economic pressures, supply and demand, weak commodity prices, and competition can combine to create a perfect storm in the agricultural industry,” added TDA Commissioner Jai Templeton in a press release.

“It is heartbreaking to hear the stories of multigenerational operations being forced to shift production focus or cease operations entirely, at the same time as they achieve their life’s calling. Many are now facing difficult decisions that will affect their families.”

According to UT Extension agent Jason Evitts, Trousdale County had just over 300 acres used for tobacco farming last year, with 41 farms and 21 producers. Evitts estimated some of those Trousdale producers also were responsible for yields in other counties.

“Some of these farmers are going to be done,” Evitts said. “Most have other jobs and were growing tobacco to supplement their incomes.”

