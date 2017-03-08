House GOP unveils Obamacare replacement bill

By Tribune News Service - TNS

By Tony Pugh and Alex Daugherty / McClatchy Washington Bureau (TNS)

WASHINGTON After months of negotiations, House Republicans unveiled their long-awaited legislation to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Monday amid concerns the bill would weaken or erase many of the health law’s signature consumer protections.

The bill would replace Obamacare’s income-based subsidies with tax credits based more heavily on age, wipe out the individual mandate, cut federal funding for local public health programs, bar Planned Parenthood from receiving federal money and phase out enhanced funding for newly eligible Medicaid recipients.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee and the Ways and Means Committee were expected to move quickly, taking up the measure at hearings on Wednesday, which would then set the stage for the proposals to be merged into a final bill next week by the House Budget Committee, chaired by Congressman Diane Black.

In a press statement, Black said, ““Obamacare is collapsing and we have a mandate to protect the American people from its damaging effects. With this legislation, House Republicans are honoring that commitment. No bill is perfect but I’m proud of the fact that, working hand in hand with the Trump Administration, we have secured key conservative victories that dismantle Obamacare’s mandates and taxes and put healthcare decisions back in the hands of patients – where they belong. I look forward to marking up our portion of the bill this week in Ways and Means Committee and seeing our colleagues on the Energy and Commerce Committee do the same so that the legislation can then be sent to the House Budget Committee for a vote.”

The Republican legislation hasn’t been scored by the Congressional Budget Office for its cost and impact. But most experts expect fewer people to get coverage under the GOP plan than under Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

“The House plan includes tax cuts that (the) CBO previously estimated would cost about $600 billion over 10 years,” said Aviva Aron-Dine, a senior fellow at the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities. Those tax cuts go mostly to higher-income people and large corporations, Aron-Dine said.

Proposed cuts to Medicaid in the GOP bill would finance those tax cuts, she said.

“We know that the only way this bill’s math can add up is for Medicaid to foot the bill for those hundreds of billions in tax cuts,” Aron-Dine said in an evening conference call with reporters.

Officials with the Tennessee Justice Center also said the plan doesn’t work for Tennessee.

“This bill makes deep cuts to Medicaid and would cap federal funding for the program – which will result in reduced access to coverage and benefits. Not only that, but it will shift significant costs on to states and health care providers, effectively end Medicaid expansion by winding down its funding, and cause harm to millions of seniors, people with disabilities and children,” the organization stated in a released list of talking points. “In Tennessee, half of our state’s children, half of our state’s pregnant women, and over 60 percent of our nursing home residents are on TennCare, our state’s Medicaid program. Cuts to the program would be devastating for them, and for our economy: 20 percent of our state budget relies on federal Medicaid funding.”

Senate Republicans are hoping to vote on the measure before the end of March, but four Republican senators – Rob Portman of Ohio, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Cory Gardner of Colorado and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska – told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Monday that previous House drafts did not provide enough support for newly eligible Medicaid enrollees who gained coverage under the ACA’s Medicaid expansion.

Tennessee’s Republican senators – Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker – issued statements on Tuesday with regards to the House proposal.

“I am appreciative of what appears to be a very constructive contribution by members in the House, and while I am still reviewing the legislation and want to see a Congressional Budget Office cost analysis, this seems to be an important step in the right direction,” Corker said. “With rising premiums, lost coverage and fewer choices, it is clear that the Affordable Care Act is not working. I am glad the process is underway to put in place an alternative that works better for the American people.”

“One especially encouraging aspect of the House bill is that it would help 40,000 Knoxville-area residents who are expected to have no insurance plans available on the exchange next year by allowing them to use their Affordable Care Act subsidy outside of the exchange,” Alexander said. “The bill also allows subsidies to be used to purchase lower cost health plans than allowed under current law, which would provide relief to Tennesseans facing increased premiums on the Obamacare exchanges across the state. The House begins the committee process on the bill this week, but this bill clearly would provide Americans with a broader choice of plans, rein in the out-of-control Medicaid entitlement spending, and give states flexibility to provide Americans with access to low-cost insurance.”

The bill also would continue the ACA’s requirement that insurers provide access to coverage for all, even those with pre-existing conditions. But insurers could charge 30 percent more for coverage to plan members who’ve let their insurance lapse.

The proposal would also allow insurers to charge older plan members five times more than younger members who typically have much lower medical costs. Under the Affordable Care Act, older enrollees can only be charged three times more than younger plan members.

A study commissioned by the AARP found that premiums for people in their 60s would jump an average of 22 percent, or $3,192 per year, under the proposed change. People in their 50s would pay an average of 13 percent more, about $1,524 per year, the study found.

The GOP proposal also would end the individual mandate that requires all Americans to have health coverage, and would end the employer mandate that requires certain employers to provide health insurance benefits.

The legislation would also eliminate funding beginning in 2019 for the Prevention and Public Health Fund, which provides grants to state and local health departments through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The bill would also change Medicaid’s funding formula to a per capita cap system.

Currently, the federal government pays a share of each state’s Medicaid spending – anywhere from 50 percent to 80 percent – with no limit on total costs.

A “per capita cap” provides funds for each Medicaid beneficiary in certain groups – such as pregnant mothers, the disabled and children – up to a specified amount. Doing so would end Medicaid’s guarantee of coverage for all who qualify and would require restructuring program eligibility and coverage rules.

The Republican bill would also resurrect high-risk pools to provide coverage for hard-to-ensure plan members.

The GOP plan would put these higher-cost enrollees into state-run high-risk pools so private insurers could charge lower premiums for everyone else. The GOP proposal would provide $100 billion for the risk pools over 10 years. The measure would also allow states to use the risk pool funding to provide more financial support for low-income enrollees who might not be able to afford coverage even with the flat-tax credit.

