Jerry Helm retires as Water Department manager

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville/Trousdale County Water Department is searching for a new general manager after the retirement of Jerry Helm.

Helm, who has been with the Water Department since 2006 and previously served on the Water Board, announced earlier this year that June 30 would be his final day on the job.

Employees, Water Board members, family and friends gathered at the County Administration Building on June 28 for a reception in Helm’s honor.

“It’s been 11 years since I started from this end. It’s been a challenging time,” Helm said to the assembly. “The Water/Sewer Department is a big undertaking. But the employees are what make it all worthwhile.

“We’ve got a good bunch of employees who work hard and most of the time, people don’t see that.”

“We honor Jerry for his years of service with the utility district,” added Water Board Chairman Mark Beeler.

Scotty Claridy has been named as interim general manager until a permanent replacement is named. County Mayor Carroll Carman told The Vidette that Claridy would be a candidate for the position, which has reportedly received 14 applications, including Claridy’s.

