Jerry Wrinkle shows off truck-driving skills

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Hartsville resident Jerry Wrinkle recently won the American Trucking Associations Kentucky State Truck Rodeo Tanker Division Championships, held on May 20 in Sparta, Ky., at the ‪Kentucky Speedway.

The competition was open to all professional truck drivers in the state of Kentucky. Wrinkle won the opportunity to compete after he finished as a top driver for his local competition at Walmart Distribution center in Hopkinsville. This was the third time Wrinkle has been the Kentucky State Champion in the Tanker Division.

The competition is based on three parts: a written exam of all aspects of rules, laws, history and safety within the trucking industry; a pre-road trip inspection of a truck and trailer where competitors must locate potential safety hazards prior to departure; and the driving test in which competitors drive trucks and trailers through an obstacle course.

The tanker division is considered the hardest of all the divisions as not only the general trucking information is included in the testing, but also hazardous material safety, information, and handling as well. Wrinkle accumulated the highest score in all three parts of the testing and was named the 2017 Kentucky ATA Tanker Division State Champion. This win sends Wrinkle to compete at the ATA National Truck Rodeo, which will be held in Orlando in August.

His top placing at his local Walmart Distribution Center also awarded Wrinkle a trip to Bentonville, Ark., from May 25-27, where he competed in Walmart Transportation’s Eastern Division Championship. This competition was for Walmart drivers only and only the top drivers at each Distribution Center in the eastern United States were allowed to compete. At this competition, Wrinkle finished seventh out of 86 drivers and advanced to compete at Walmart’s national finals in July in Kansas City.

Wrinkle’s 14-year-old son, Nick (who travels, works, and trucks with his dad when he’s out of school), was allowed to compete in the pre-trip testing. Nick, along with the training from his dad and his personal experiences, beat out 51 of the 86 professional drivers at this competition. Nick was awarded a special Official Honorary Walmart Professional Truck Drivers Uniform Shirt and a personalized pre-trip tool set along with other prizes. These were presented to Nick at the final banquet by Mike Noble, Walmart Transportations Director of Safety, and Brian Most, Director of Transportation-Eastern US Division. Nick, an incoming freshman this fall at Trousdale County High School, aspires to follow in his father’s footsteps and drive a truck for Walmart once he finishes high school.

Wrinkle has been driving a truck professionally for over 25 years and has driven for Pilot Travel Centers and Tri-Star, where he received the majority of his training and experience. Since being hired by Walmart in the fall of 2005, he has logged over 1.5 million safe driving miles. Wrinkle plans to continue to compete in truck rodeos.

He has also been selected as a top outstanding driver by his superiors due to his work performance. That honor has landed him the tasks of training new drivers for Walmart. He has served on various committees with Walmart Transportation and continues to be proactive in teaching and training new drivers.

When Wrinkle is not out on the road, he enjoys farming and raising beef cattle with his wife, Kim, and Nick.