Justice Center to host open house on Sunday, June 24

By John Oliver, President, Historical Society

Mayor Carroll Carman has announced an Open House at the new Trousdale County Justice Center, located on Main Street in downtown Hartsville, to take place from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 24.

This event is being co-hosted by the County Building Committee and the mayor’s office to give county residents a chance to see the new facility before it officially opens for business the first week of July.

The Justice Center has been a long-term goal for the county government due to the aging condition of our present courthouse, which was built in 1905.

“Our historic old courthouse, while a beautiful old building, does not meet the needs of today’s courtroom proceedings,” said Building Committee chairman John Oliver. “We have tried to make it work over the past half-century, but ultimately we realized that a new facility was the only way to meet current judicial requirements.”

Those “requirements” include holding rooms for prisoners, judge’s offices, Internet compatibility, protected workspaces for county officials, up-to-date security systems, two large courtrooms instead of one, storage space for court records, waiting rooms for witnesses, conference areas for lawyers and clients, a large parking area and more.

During the open house, visitors will be able to walk through the entire facility. Once it begins operation, certain areas will be off-limits to the general public due to security concerns.

“We hope people will be impressed with this new building, especially since we were able to take an older existing building, the old Co-op building, and turn it into this excellent facility,” stated Mayor Carman.

The county purchased the former Co-op building in 2007 with the intention of using that location in the future when funds were available. The large lot also held the parking lot for the jail and access to the foot bridge connecting town to the football field.

This location, adjacent to the jail, is ideal for the county and it keeps activity in the historic old downtown are, which is good for businesses located there.

Oliver added, “I’ve already had people ask me what we were going to do with the old courthouse building and I tell them, ‘Don’t worry! We are not going to tear it down!’ We will likely move some other county offices into the building and possibly move our county museum from the old depot to the courthouse.”