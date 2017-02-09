Keller’s begins liquor sales at restaurant, bar

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Starting last Friday, Trousdale County residents no longer have to go out of town to get a drink with dinner.

Keller’s Restaurant, and the adjoining Keller’s Bar & Grill, began serving wine and mixed drinks to their customers Friday evening.

Voters passed a liquor-by-the-drink measure by 51 votes last November in its fourth appearance on the ballot.

Owner Bubba Keller said he’d “been waiting a long time to get liquor by the drink here.”

“It’s finally here, and I think it’s going to be a good thing,” Keller said. “I hope the people who voted against it will see what it will do for our town. I think we’re 5-6 years from seeing Trousdale County be totally different, as a good thing.”

Keller said for the time being, only wine would be available in the restaurant. Meanwhile, mixed drinks will be offered in the bar.

The Vidette spoke with management at both Hartsville Taco Co. and La Quesadilla, and both restaurants do not plan to pursue liquor licenses at this time. Beer was already available at both establishments.

“We’re a family restaurant,” one manager at La Quesadilla said. “I’d rather have families dining here enjoying themselves, than have alcohol sales.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.

8s54oox0