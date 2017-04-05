Kellers’ cat takes surprise road trip

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Probably everyone has seen a film about, or read of, a pet that found its way home after being stranded – sometimes hundreds of miles away.

Daddy Cat’s journey wasn’t as far, but still makes for an interesting tale.

The cat, which belongs to Bubba and Lindsey Keller and is often seen outside Keller’s Restaurant, somehow made his way to Gainesboro before returning to his owners.

“We think he might have gotten on our food truck that comes in,” said Lindsey Keller. “That’s the only thing we can think of.”

Daddy Cat went missing on Friday, March 24, and the Kellers took to social media to help find their beloved pet.

One week later, they received a late-night text from a homeowner in Gainesboro, where the cat had shown up. His collar contains Lindsey’s contact information, which is how the homeowner was able to find the cat’s owner.

“Two hours went by before I saw this text, and I’m freaking out, thinking he went to some other house,” Lindsey said. “I called the guy at midnight, but he was still there.

“He said he was in Gainesboro, and I was like, ‘Where’s that?’ We had about a three-hour road trip to get my cat!“

According to Lindsey, her husband may have been more overjoyed to get their pet back.

“Bubba wouldn’t let him go the whole time. He said, ‘He’s not getting out of the house again.’ “

