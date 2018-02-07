Leah Verville to seek election as Register of Deeds

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Leah Jenkins Verville has officially announced her intention to seek election to a full term as Trousdale County’s Register of Deeds.

Verville was appointed to the position in November 2016 by the County Commission and took office in January 2017 after the retirement of longtime officeholder Mary Holder.

“I was appointed to the position of Register in November of 2016 and I am thankful to have had the privilege to serve the people of Trousdale County since Jan. 1, 2017. In the months since assuming office, I have worked hard to continue the great work that went before me. Joining the Tennessee Registers Association and digging in to learn the office to the best of my ability has been a privilege that I enjoy,” Verville said.

Verville is the daughter of Barry Joe and Debbie Jenkins and is a lifelong resident of Hartsville. She has three sons, Everett, Wyatt and Garrett Verville, all of whom have been raised in Trousdale County and have attended Trousdale County schools since kindergarten.

She is also a member of the Hartsville Rotary Club and the Hartsville/Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce, and enjoys being an active participant in our community.

“I take pride in telling people about our great town,” Verville said. “It is an honor to serve the people of Trousdale County, and I ask you to vote Leah Jenkins Verville in the Aug. 2, 2018 election for Register of Deeds.”

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.