List of candidates set for August election

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The ballot for August’s county general and state primary elections was scheduled to be set this week after last week’s filing deadline.

All qualifying petitions had to be turned in by noon last Thursday.

In Trousdale County, the mayor’s office and all 20 seats on the County Commission are up for election, as well as three school board seats, Register of Deeds, Circuit Court Clerk, County Clerk, Trustee and Sheriff.

Aside from the Commission, the only contested races will be those for county mayor and Register of Deeds.

Current Mayor Carroll Carman is seeking a second term and will be opposed by Stephen Chambers. Both incumbent Leah Verville and Candice Hall are seeking the office of Register of Deeds, which has its first competitive race in 40 years.

Incumbents were the sole candidates to file for Circuit Court Clerk (Kim Taylor), County Clerk (Rita Crowder), Trustee (Cindy Carman), Sheriff (Ray Russell) and the three school board seats (Regina Waller, Anthony Crook, Johnny Kerr).

The County Commission will see a number of new faces as six current commissioners did not file to seek re-election: Jim Falco, John Oliver, Don Coker, Mark Beeler, James McDonald and Kendra Belcher.

Candidates for the County Commission will be: District 1, Ken Buckmaster and David Nollner; District 2, Shane Burton, Carla Jean Ferraro and Landon Gulley; District 3, Jerry Ford and Gary Walsh; District 4, Bubba Gregory and Grace Thomas; District 5, Coy Dickey and Linda Sue Johnson; District 6, Richard Harsh and Amber Russell; District 7, Gary Claridy and Dwight Jewell; District 8, Brian Crook, Bill Fergusson, Paul Knudsen and Steve Whittaker; District 9, Richard Johnson, Rachel Jones and Alex Seaborne; District 10, Beverly Atwood, Mary Ann Baker and Wayne Brown.

State offices that will be part of the primary election include governor, state House of Representatives District 40, U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress District 6 and state executive committeeman and woman.

Republican candidates for governor include Diane Black, Randy Boyd, Beth Harwell, Bill Lee and Kay White. On the Democratic side, Karl Dean and Craig Fitzhugh will be on the ballot. A host of independent candidates turned in petitions, including Mark “Coonrippy” Brown, Kenna Porter of Old Hickory, and Heather Scott of Mt. Juliet.

In the race for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Bob Corker, who announced he won’t seek re-election, Congressman Marsha Blackburn heads the field for the Republican nomination. Former governor Phil Bredesen is the frontrunner on the Democratic side, and will face Gary Davis and John Wolfe in that primary.

The field to replace Black in the U.S. House from the Sixth District is a large one, with Republican candidates Bob Corlew of Mt. Juliet, Isaac Alan Choplosky of Cookeville; Judd Matheny of Tullahoma; Christopher Brian Monday of Cookeville; John Rose of Cookeville; and Lavern “Uturn LaVern” Vivio of Springfield. Democrats in the race include Dawn Barlow of Rickman; Christopher Martin Finley of Nashville; Peter Heffernan of Gallatin; and Merrilee Wineinger of Hendersonville. Lloyd Dunn of Portland, and David Ross of White House, are independent candidates.

In Tennessee’s District 40, incumbent Terri Lynn Weaver will face Chad Williams of Lancaster for the Republican nomination. On the Democratic side, Jason Holleman of Smith County has filed papers to run. However, Sixth District Democratic chair Jordan Wilkins told The Vidette that Holleman’s residency has been challenged by Smith County Republicans.

Chris Hughes and Maria Stewart will run for spots on the Republican State Committee, and Leonard Assante, Thomas Whisenant and Diane Barber-Miller will run for the Democratic State Committee.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com. Contributing: Xavier Smith, Lebanon Democrat